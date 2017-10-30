Noting young Australians – especially males, rural and indigenous – are over-represented in the country’s traffic-death toll, Ford Australia is bringing back its Driving Skills for Life driving program.

Ford research has identified four key areas – hazard recognition, vehicle handling, distracted and impaired driving, and space and speed management – in which young drivers lack skills and education.

The Driving Skills for Life program is specially designed to address each of these through hands-on driver training.

Road and traffic deaths are the second-highest cause of death for Australians aged 15 to 24, and within this group, the leading killer of young males.

Australia’s overall rate of road deaths per 100,000 people is 5.37, but for the young-adult age bracket it is nearly double this at 9.0, with the number for men in this age bracket being 13.4, some 2.5 times the national average. For indigenous Australians, the figure ranges from 20 to 25 per 100,000.

For the first time, the program will incorporate pedestrian and cyclist awareness training. With 15% of all deaths on Australian roads in 2016-2017 being cyclists and pedestrians, and with no specialty training being provided to young drivers, Ford Australia is hoping to close this gap through its updated education program.

Dianne Giblin, CEO of the Australian Council of State School Organizations, says instilling safe driving skills in young drivers is crucial while they are still learning.

“Pedestrian and cycling training is a fantastic addition to the program, as it educates young drivers about the responsibility and importance of sharing the road,” Giblin says in a statement.

Ford Australia President and CEO Graeme Whickman says despite a strong national focus on protecting young drivers, research shows this group still is the most at risk on Australian roads.

“The program’s focus on cyclist and pedestrian education that Driving Skills for Life will bring is much needed Australia-wide,” Whickman says.