Ford credits consumer confidence with a 6.2% overall increase in October sales volume driven by an 11.4% jump in truck deliveries and backed by a 5.3% hike in SUVs, offsetting a 2.4% decline in the car segment.

WardsAuto data shows Ford delivered 194,368 vehicles in the month, including 150,519 light trucks and SUVs and 43,849 cars, equating to a daily sales rate increase of 10.2% led by a 13% gain for trucks and a 1.5% uptick for cars. There were 25 selling days in the month, one less than a year ago.

Mark LaNeve, vice president-U.S. marketing, sales and service, says positive consumer sentiment helped grow sales of trucks and SUVs, despite continued headwinds in the car segment. Ford’s market share for the month rose a full point to 14.4% vs. year-ago.

The bread-and-butter F-Series light-duty pickup saw a 19.9% increase daily, with Explorer deliveries gaining 8.7%, Edge up 42.3% and C-Max leaping 78%, albeit on considerably smaller volume. Expedition, due for imminent replacement by the aluminum-bodied ’18 model, plummeted 44.7%.

On the car side, the Focus gained 12.2%, Fiesta 5.4% and Mustang just 0.5%. A major makeover of the Mustang is just arriving in showrooms this month.

The Ford brand saw a 10.6% increase while Lincoln chipped in a 1.7% uptick. Sales of the Continental premium sedan dipped 14.9%, a decline LaNeve attributed to comparison with a large number of deliveries during the vehicle’s launch a year ago.

Ford ended October with 636,907 vehicles in stock, equal to a 79-day supply, up from 619,191 (72 days) at the end of September but down from 650,174 (90) year-ago. Car inventory stood at a 75-day supply, with utilities at 78 days and trucks at 83.

FCA Drops Fleets, Dips 10%

FCA US says it expected an October swoon due to a decision to reduce deliveries to the daily-rental segment. As a result, fleet sales were down 23,220 units or 43%, FCA reports, but now make up just 15% of the company’s sales.

Overall, FCA was off 9.8% on a daily-sales basis with 151,959 deliveries in the month, according to WardsAuto data. Jeep led in volume with 67,074 sales (+1.4%), boosted by an 87.4% leap in Compass deliveries, followed by the Ram brand with 46,417 (+0.5%). Chrysler (-18.9%), Dodge (-38.6%), and Fiat (-30.7%) all declined. Boutique sports car brand Alfa Romeo delivered 726 Giulia sedans and 434 Stelvio premium CUVs.

