NEW YORK – Ford introduces an industry-first hybrid-electric police car that is pursuit-worthy, within limits. It won’t be able to chase down a driver in a 717-hp Dodge Hellcat who’s hell-bent on outrunning the police.

But the Ford Police Responder Hybrid, a beefed-up Fusion hybrid midsize sedan, could reduce per-vehicle fleet fuel costs by $3,900 a year “while still going after the bad guys,” Joe Hinrichs, the automaker’s president-Americas, says here at the vehicle’s debut (where siren sounds replace high-energy music usually played when the wraps come off a new vehicle).

“It’s great to see a police vehicle like this, as long as you’re not sitting in the back seat,” he quips.

Top speed for the 188-hp pursuit-rated vehicle is “well over 100 mph” (160 km), and combined fuel economy is 38 mpg (6.2L/100 km), Hinrichs says. The automaker plans to introduce a second hybrid police vehicle soon, but Hinrichs declines to say in which model.

He says the latest hybrid is part of a $4.5 billion Ford investment that will spawn 13 electrified vehicles over the next five years.

Ford sells about 32,000 police vehicles a year, including units based on the full-size Taurus sedan and Explorer SUV. The automaker holds 63% of the police vehicle market.

“It’s an important business for us,” Henrichs says while declining, per company policy, to discuss profit by vehicle segment. He foresees mainly urban police forces using the new vehicle.

It uses an Atkinson-cycle 2.0L engine with an electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery.

The hybrid is calibrated for law enforcement and will run in battery-only mode up to 60 mph (96 km). In a high-speed pursuit, the car automatically switches to maximum performance, with the engine and battery working at peak acceleration levels.

Conversely, while idling, the vehicle’s battery helps power the high electrical loads of a police vehicle, reducing engine run time and saving on fuel, says Arie Groeneveld, chief program engineer for Ford police vehicles.

The cited fuel-cost savings of nearly $4,000 a year is based on a vehicle driven 20,000 miles (32,000 km) annually and used during two shifts a day for 365 days a year. It’s also calculated on long idling times and an average gasoline price of $2.50 per gallon.

sfinlay@wardsauto.com