The Ranger, Ford’s hit pickup, is dominating the highly competitive all-wheel-drive pickup segment across the Asia-Pacific region, with first-half sales up 21% to a record 63,525 units.

The result included a record 21,638 units in Australia – up 19% year-on-year – where Ford Australia teams led the design and engineering of the pickup.

Ongoing durability, real-world testing and development continue to improve the Ranger and have been a direct result of customer feedback, including owner requests for a leather option on models below the range-topping Wildtrak, Ford says.

Offered on all 2- and all-wheel-drive XLT Double Cab variants, it consists of black leather-accented seats front and rear, leather door trim inserts and a new seat design refinement for the Wildtrak.

Ford says the Ranger’s success in Australia is not a one-off, with record-breaking half-year sales in New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. It is the best-selling truck in Vietnam, Taiwan, Cambodia and New Caledonia as well as the best-selling vehicle overall in New Zealand, with first half-sales up 24% at 4,980 units.

Ford Australia president and CEO Graeme Whickman says demand for the Ranger continues to rise as consumers’ needs evolve toward a versatile vehicle that can be used for both work and play.

Thailand saw the Ranger’s fastest growth with a 51% jump to 20,230 units for an 11.7% market share. The Philippines sales rose 16% to a record 4,596 units, while Vietnam’s Ranger deliveries gained 2% to a record 6,985 units for a segment share of nearly 57%.