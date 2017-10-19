Ford dealers throughout the U.K. are recruiting 1,000 technicians to support the growing demand for the brand’s commercial-vehicle and high-tech car lineup.

Sales of Ford’s Transit CV, combined with the launch of the technologically advanced all-new Fiesta subcompact, and the planned introduction of new electric and hybrid powertrains is stimulating the surge in demand for technicians.

Independent Ford dealers are recruiting technicians with up-to-date software, electronic and electrical skills to reflect the rapid evolution of Ford’s product range. Master technicians, responsible for complex diagnostics and repairs, can earn up to £45,000 ($59,800) a year.

Free comprehensive training up to master-technician level will be provided to new technicians at the Henry Ford Academy in Daventry, 80 miles (128 km) northwest of London.

The new positions are available nationwide for existing trained technicians, technically competent mechanics, trained armed-forces technicians and apprentices.

In addition to working at dealerships and workshops, technicians can join Ford’s new Mobile Service Program, providing maintenance work on-site for fleet customers.

“Although we value traditional technical skills, we’re looking for ambitious and flexible technicians who can join us on our journey to hybrids, battery-electric vehicles, autonomous technology – and beyond,” Andy Barratt, Ford Britain chairman and managing director, says in a statement.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says 2016 was the busiest year on record for automotive workshops and garages in the UK. Ford says an Auto Retail Network report also highlighted shortages of specialized technicians throughout Europe.