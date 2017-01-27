MADRID – Ford Europe is rewarded for completely overhauling its light-commercial-vehicle range with 24,500 sales in Europe, three times the 8,400 units delivered when the program began in 2013.

“Ford became the brand leading the European LCV market in 2015 and 2016,” says Antonio Chicote, Ford Spain’s LCV manager.

Chicote attributes the sales gains to a series of agreements with coachbuilders to offer bodies better adapted to different users’ needs and to deliver the vehicles work-ready.

Ford Spain, however, slightly lagged its competitors in its home market. ANFAC, the main association of Spanish auto dealers, says Ford tallied 23,842 domestic registrations of vans and light trucks below 3.5 tons in 2016, up 9.6% from prior-year, while the segment increased 9.9% overall to 170,513.

The automaker hopes to improve in 2017 with new models such as the Transit Custom Sport powered by a 170-hp 2.0L EcoBlue diesel engine. This special model of the Ford Custom 1-ton will be offered in eight body variants, each built on the 290 series of the short-wheelbase Transit Custom with a 6-speed manual transmission or, as an option, a new 6-speed SelectShift AT.

Transit Custom Sport deliveries begin in the spring, as will deliveries of the Transit Custom Black Edition.

The European market will receive only 1,000 Black Edition units, which also are based on the short-wheelbase 290 platform and are equipped with the same 2.0L EcoBlue diesel and 6-speed manual transmission. Ford does not say whether the 6-speed SelectShift gearbox will be available.

The Black Edition is inspired by the contrasting colors of Ford cars such as the Fiesta and Focus Red and Black editions.