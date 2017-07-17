BRENTFORD, U.K. – Ford reveals the new Transit Custom 1-ton light-commercial vehicle, claiming class-leading cabin stowage and improved economy for the European market.

Powered by the Dagenham, U.K.-built Ford EcoBlue 2.0L diesel engine, the Transit Custom includes a new ECOnetic variant Ford says delivers improved fuel efficiency and 148 g/km of carbon-dioxide emissions.

Visually, the U.K.’s best-selling commercial vehicle sports a new front-end design with three-bar Transit grille, as well as improved comfort and ergonomics and easy connectivity with SYNC 3 or MyFord Dock options. A technological first for the LCV market includes Intelligent Speed Limiter.

The ECOnetic variant, available for the 300 Series short-wheelbase model, comes with a 105-hp engine with stop/start function, low-rolling-resistance tires, Ford’s Acceleration Control feature and a fixed 62-mph (100-km/h) speed limiter. As well as 148 g/km CO 2 emissions it claims 41.3 mpg (5.7 L/100 km) fuel economy, a 6% improvement over the most efficient current vehicle.

The new Transit Custom vehicle lineup includes two roof heights, two wheelbase options, a gross vehicle mass range from 2.6 tons to 3.4 tons offering payloads up to 3,196 lbs. (1,450 kg) and body styles including panel van, kombi and double-cab-in-van.

“Transit Custom has been a runaway success since it was introduced, and this new version raises the game once more,” said Hans Schep, general manager-commercial vehicles, Ford of Europe. “We have listened carefully to our customers and delivered a 1-ton van that is even more stylish, even more productive and packed with smart features.”

Set for delivery to market in early 2018, the new-generation Transit Custom sets the scene for Ford’s next major LCV innovation with the introduction of the zero-emissions-capable plug-in hybrid derivative scheduled for 2019. The PHEV Transit Custom begins trials with fleet customers later this year in London.