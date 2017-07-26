A WardsAuto forecast calls for U.S. light-vehicle sales to reach a 16.9 million-unit seasonally adjusted annual rate in July, following June’s 16.4 million SAAR and resulting in a 5-month streak of sub-17 million figures. July’s SAAR would be significantly lower than the 17.8 million recorded in same-month 2016. The report is calling for 1.42 million light vehicles to be delivered over 25 selling days in July. The resulting daily sales rate of 56,893 units represents a 2.5% ...