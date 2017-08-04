The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index shows U.S. light-vehicle sales averaged 25.5 mpg (9.2 L/100 km) in July, a 0.1% decline from year-ago. Cars scored 30.3 mpg (7.8 L/100 km) on the index, down 0.7% from year-ago. This vehicle type accounted for 37.2% of the indexed fleet, a record low for any month. Domestic cars averaged 30.1 mpg (7.8 L/100 km), down 0.6%. Imported models dropped 0.9% from prior-year to 31.0 mpg (7.6 L/100 km). Light trucks hit a best-ever index score 22.7 mpg (10.4 L/100 ...