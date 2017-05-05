The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index shows the average fuel economy of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in April was 25.5 mpg (9.2 L/100 km), up 0.1% from year-ago. The national average gasoline price was $2.528, 3.7% higher than in March and 14.1% above year-ago. Growing gas prices could have been a significant factor in the index share of standard gasoline models falling slightly to 96.2% from 96.8% in same-month 2016. Share of electric vehicles stayed flat from prior-year, and plug-in ...