The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index shows the average fuel economy of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in the first half of 2017 was 25.4 mpg (9.3 L/100 km), 0.2% ahead of same-period 2016. Low gas prices and other economic factors have swayed shoppers toward less-efficient vehicles overall. The share of cars has fallen while CUVs, SUVs and pickups showed growth. The impact of those larger models mostly countered the small upticks in share of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Cars ...