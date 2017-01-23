Chevy Cruze to add diesel option in spring.
DETROIT – Chevrolet has a new diesel for the U.S. and executives at the General Motors brand pledge to market the technology more shrewdly than before. Three years ago GM launched the ’14 Chevy Cruze Clean Turbo Diesel, the Detroit automaker’s first application of the technology in a car since the 1980s. Critics beamed over the car and it won a 2014 Wards 10 Best Engines award for its fuel economy and sporty dynamics, but sales stalled so GM did not renew the offering for ...
REGISTER NOW
To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:
- Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
- Participate in forums
- Comment on articles
- Sign up for e-newsletters
- And much more!