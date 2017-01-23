DETROIT – Chevrolet has a new diesel for the U.S. and executives at the General Motors brand pledge to market the technology more shrewdly than before. Three years ago GM launched the ’14 Chevy Cruze Clean Turbo Diesel, the Detroit automaker’s first application of the technology in a car since the 1980s. Critics beamed over the car and it won a 2014 Wards 10 Best Engines award for its fuel economy and sporty dynamics, but sales stalled so GM did not renew the offering for ...