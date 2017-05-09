More than 150 exhibitors expected at this year’s show.

With attendance expected to double from the 100,000 visitors last year, the 2017 Malaysia auto show is moving to a bigger venue.

The Malaysia Automotive Institute says the third edition of the event, to be held Nov. 9-12, is headed to the more spacious Malaysia Agro Exposition Park outside Kuala Lumpur.

MAI says the facility will have plenty of space indoors and outdoors for manufacturers to maximize their activities for visitors, including test drives and a 4x4 off-road course.

Among the new highlights this year will be a showcase of self-driving vehicles and the latest lineup of energy-efficient vehicles.

“All the major car brands will be under one roof, with miles of test drive routes for potential customers,” MIA CEO Madani Sahar, organizing chairman of the show, says in a statement.

More than 150 exhibitors from vehicle brands, aftermarket and accessory companies are expected to display their product ranges.

Madani says visitors will have opportunities to meet and engage with top automotive personalities and gain more insight into automotive trends and technologies, as well as encounter business and career opportunities within the growing automotive industry.