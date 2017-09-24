 
Henry Ford's Secret Model T Room Revealed

Sep 24, 2017
Automotive history buffs visited Ford's Piquette Avenue plant in Detroit on Sunday to see the newly reconstructed Secret Experimental Room where Henry Ford and a small hand-picked team of engineers developed the Model T beginning in 1907. The first 12,000 Model Ts were built at the Piquette plant before production launched a few miles away in 1910 at the much larger Highland Park plant, where the assembly line revolutionized vehicle production.

