Honda Australia has a new managing director and CEO as the parent company shuffles personnel in the region.

Hiroyuki Shimizu, previously director and senior vice president-Honda India, takes over in Australia from Managing Director and CEO Noriyuki Takakura.

After four years with Honda Australia, Takakura becomes managing director-Honda Philippines.

Shimizu has been with Honda Motor for 27 years. Prior to his assignment in India, he served as director and vice president-Honda Thailand. Shimizu has significant experience in product planning, marketing and sales.

In other moves, Honda Australia Director Sherif Ziada has retired after a 27-year career with the automaker. His replacement on the board is Carolyn McMahon, who will continue in her role as company secretary, general manager business services.

Matthew Evans, Honda Australia general manager-technical and supply, becomes general manager-aftersales, which also encompasses technical and supply responsibilities.

Honda Australia Director Stephen Collins says the changes are aimed at ensuring Honda Australia’s resourcing and capabilities are best placed to keep moving the business forward.