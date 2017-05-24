For the second straight week, Hyundai lands at the top of the weekly Most Engaging Auto ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

Hyundai’s commercial, promoting a 25% discount on the ’17 Sonota during the brand’s “Better Than Ever” sales event, features a janitor who becomes distracted from his cleaning duties by a deluge of midnight phone calls from excited car shoppers. The spot drew close to 233 million impressions in the week.

Kia’s ad touting its special summer sale offering no payments for five months, jumps up a couple notches on the ranking to second place. Honda takes third place with a star-studded spot that originally aired during the Super Bowl. It features the likes of young Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Tina Fey and others speaking out from their old yearbook photos, sharing words of wisdom about following your dreams.

Mitsubishi’s spot for the ’17 Outlander and Outlander Sport slips from second to fourth place. The commercial includes comments from real drivers applauding features such as all-wheel drive and third-row seating.

Landing at No.5 is a Ford ad about new drivers and their (nervous) parents. Luckily, Ford models include such safety features as cross-traffic alerts and blindspot alert.

iSpot.tv, a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

1. Hyundai Better Than Ever Sales Event TV Spot, 'Phones' 232,657,427 Impressions, 92.56 Attention Score, $4,901,089 Est. TV Spend

2. Kia Summer's On Us Sales Event TV Spot, 'Jet Ski' 189,665,620 Impressions, 95.05 Attention Score, $3,580,421 Est. TV Spend

3. Honda 165,609,459 Impressions, 97.40 Attention Score, $3,577,907 Est. TV Spend

4. 2017 Mitsubishi 162,572,581 Impressions, 89.98 Attention Score, $2,670,268 Est. TV Spend

5. Ford 149,145,559 Impressions, 97.22 Attention Score, $5,782,630 Est. TV Spend