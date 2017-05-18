A Hyundai spot advertising the automaker’s “Better Than Ever” sales event in which an unsuspecting dealership janitor is overwhelmed with midnight calls from prospective buyers leads the weekly Most Engaging Auto TV Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

Mitsubishi has the second most-seen commercial, promoting the ’17 Outlander and Outlander Sport. The ad features upbeat music and owner testimonials touting useful features, including comments like “Can actually sit seven adults” in regard to the standard third-row seating.

Lexus takes No.3 with a sleek spot showcasing how the 471-hp LC 500’s meticulously crafted features make it a feat of engineering, while fourth places goes to Kia’s “Summer’s on Us” sales event ad.

Chevrolet closes out the chart with a commercial for the ’18 Equinox in which real people (not actors, we’re reminded) provide feedback about how the model seems to be the perfect car for everybody, everywhere.

iSpot.tv, a real-time TV ad-measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

Data provided by

1. Hyundai 205,047,544 Impressions, 95.62 Attention Score, $5,357,358 Est. TV Spend

2. Mitsubishi 173,879,917 Impressions, 89.05 Attention Score, $3,182,155 Est. TV Spend

3. Lexus: Feats of Amazing 172,935,378 Impressions, 97.23 Attention Score, $6,858,652 Est. TV Spend

4. Kia: Summer's On Us Sales Event: Jet Ski 162,386,633 Impressions, 96.31 Attention Score, $3,888,200 Est. TV Spend