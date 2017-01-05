Kia dominates the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

The brand controls the top three spots on the chart with ads touting its seasonal sales events. In first place is a commercial that plays on a Christmas theme of “naughty or nice,” followed at No.2 by a spot (up from No.4 last time) in which a customer is so excited about having no payments for five months that he turns his contract papers into a snowflake decoration for the saleswoman.

The final ad from Kia, moving up to third place from fifth; shows two people connecting as they estimate how many weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds are in the five months they won’t have car payments as part of a special sales promotion.

The seasonal sales theme continues with Ford at No.4 in a commercial showcasing the many flavors of Ford cars, and lets viewers know they can get $1,500 cash back in the final days of the sale, which ends Jan. 3.

Subaru rounds out the rankings with “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” a spot that has people from all walks of life singing along to the classic tune from Jackie DeShannon. The commercial lets people know that during its Share the Love Event, Subaru is donating to multiple charities including Make-A-Wish, ASPCA, Meals on Wheels America and others.

Attention analytics company iSpot.tv tracks TV ads in real-time across more than 10 million smart TVs, and allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

1. Kia: Holiday Sales Event: 2017 Sorento LX: Nice 13.76% Digital Share of Voice, 555K Earned Online Views

2. Kia: Holidays on Us Sales Event: Snowflake 9.46% Digital Share of Voice, 373K Earned Online Views

3. Kia: Holidays on Us Sales Event: Seconds 6.42% Digital Share of Voice, 247K Earned Online Views

4. Ford 5.25% Digital Share of Voice, 252 Earned Online Views