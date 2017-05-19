LONDON – Jaguar releases the first pictures of a full-metal prototype of its new XF Sportbrake ahead of its official unveiling at next month’s tennis Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon.

The car marks Jaguar’s return to producing a sports station wagon since the demise in 2009 of the Jaguar X-Type Sportwagon, a model of which Queen Elizabeth II was pictured driving back from church early this month.

Jaguar’s new prototype was used in a publicity stunt where former British tennis No.1, Tim Henman, helped one Scottish fan answer a question from the world’s top-ranked tennis player, Andy Murray.

When Susan MacCormick of Edinburgh tweeted Murray suggesting the remote Bunabhainneadar Tennis Court on the Scottish island of North Harris be featured on the ATP World Tour, she received the reply, “Is that even real?”

Henman picked up Susan in a specially camouflaged prototype to drive to the remote location to prove its existence.

Murray will pull the wraps of the new XF Sportbrake when it makes its debut June 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon.