Toyota recorded a 2.1% daily-selling-rate rise in the U.S. in June, ending the month with 202,376 deliveries. June 2017 and 2016 both had 26 selling days.

Toyota Div. sales jumped 7.0% while Lexus luxury sales dipped 5.4%. WardsAuto still separates the defunct Scion models from Toyota models, showing Scion declined 99.9% vs. year-ago with just eight models sold last month.

Continuing a months-long narrative for the Toyota brand and following industry trends, many of its light trucks were in the black, while car sales slid.

The “ongoing dynamic” to shift more of Toyota’s North American production from cars to light trucks will continue this year and into 2018, Bill Fay, senior vice president-automotive operations for Toyota Motor North America, tells media during a conference call to discuss June and first-half results. He says presently 60% of Toyota’s North American production is geared to light trucks, just below the industry’s 63% light-truck sales mix.

All but two of Toyota’s light-truck nameplates posted gains from June 2016.

The RAV4 midsize CUV was Toyota’s No.1-selling model for the second month in a row, outselling the Camry and Corolla sedans with 34,120 deliveries to those models’ respective 29,463 and 31,051 units.

The June figure was a best-ever result for the RAV4, WardsAuto data shows. Its first-half sales of 184,766 are up 11.4% from January-June 2016, topping the Camry and Corolla’s first-half sales by roughly 9,000 units.

Toyota is sticking to its goal of selling 400,000 RAV4s this year in the U.S. despite running a bit behind 200,000 in the first-half.

“I think we’re going to get pretty close,” Fay says. “We still see a lot of strength in that segment. There’s no reason to think it won’t continue.”

The Corolla, whose 31,051 total sales include 1,619 iM hatchback variants, fell 4.5% from June 2016, while the Camry, whose next-generation goes on sale this month, lost 9.5% of its year-ago volume.

Toyota’s remaining car nameplates, including the Prius, also slid from like-2016, with the exception of the low-volume Mirai fuel-cell car. The Mirai’s June sales rose 222.5%, but on 129 deliveries vs. 40 year-ago.

Other Toyota light-truck nameplates that had a strong June include the Highlander large CUV (28.3%), 4Runner midsize SUV (23.9%) and the Land Cruiser large SUV (11.1%).

Down were the Sienna minivan (-17.1%) and Sequoia large SUV (-13.3%).

Toyota’s new B-segment CUV the C-HR tallied 3,100 sales last month, bringing its year-to-date total to 5,498.

Tacoma and Tundra pickup sales rose 4.0% and 4.3%, respectively, from year-ago.

At Lexus, slumping car sales continued as all models, save for the new LC coupe, were in the red.

The high-volume ES midsize sedan posted the mildest drop (7.8%), while the GS mid-large sedan suffered the steepest decline (52.2%).

Lexus sold 423 LCs last month, bringing its total to 845 for the year. Fay credits the LC for driving interest in all Lexus models.

Lexus light-truck sales rose a mild 4.3%, as a 17.1% drop by the GX midsize SUV tempered gains of 4.5% to 30.1% by the RX and NX CUVs and LX large SUV.

Through the year’s first half, total Toyota U.S. sales are down 3.6% to 1.155 million. Lexus trails first-half 2016 by 11.7%, but Toyota volume is up 1.3%.

Fay says Toyota is sticking with its 17.1 million seasonally adjusted annual rate forecast for the industry earlier this year. It expects to see a stronger second half, particularly for Lexus, as economic indicators are strong in terms of low unemployment, more disposable income and the best consumer sentiment in 17 years.

Toyota did see a roughly 30,000-unit decline in fleet sales in the first half, but Fay says that had more to do with it being a traditionally slower period for Toyota fleet deliveries than the second-half. He projects Toyota’s 2017 fleet sales will be on par with 2016 when all is said and done.