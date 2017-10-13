Kia hires former PSA Group designer Oleg Son to lead its Chinese design team in hopes of reversing its sinking fortunes in the world’s biggest automotive market.

The Korean automaker says Son next month will become executive director and head of Kia design at its technology center in China. Son will work with Kia President and chief design officer Peter Schreyer and vice president and head of Kia’s design center Youn Seon-ho to develop customized designs tailored to the Chinese market.

The Pulse business-news website reports the move comes as Kia continues losing ground in China. The automaker’s decline in sales has accelerated amid the diplomatic tension between China and Korea over Seoul’s deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

Son, who has 30 years’ experience in the field, is expected to establish customized design-development processes for the Chinese market based on his experience as design head at PSA China and groom young Kia Motors designers who can quickly respond to Chinese consumer demands.

Following the latest appointment, Kia has two China-dedicated design experts. Pierre Leclercq, former head of BMW M Design and vice president of China’s Great Wall Motors Design, joined the Kia Design Center in China before Son.

The French-born Son, who joined Citroen in 1998 as an auto designer, studied at the Royal College of Art in London. He was first recognized for his designs of the Citroen C3 and C2 before becoming chief designer at Citroen in 2003. He also led the design of the C4, Picasso, new C3 and Citroen GT. After his initial stint in China from 2008 to 2011, Son returned to Europe and headed the design team at PSA’s DS luxury brand.