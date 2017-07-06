Kia celebrates the holiday with a sales-event commercial that touts great deals and cars that are assembled in America. The spot plays up “five months freedom from payments” and 0% financing on select models.
Kia tailors its made-in-America message to Independence Day and tops the latest weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads rankings, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.
Infiniti’s driving-test spot slips from first to second place. The commercial shows the agility of the Q50S as a teenager nimbly pilots it around a driving course while her instructor sits speechless in the passenger seat.
Chevrolet uses commentary from “real people (not actors)” to convey the appeal of the ’17 Silverado 1500; while one describes it as “beefy,” others talk about it being “strong” and even “like a monster coming to eat you.” Yet another admirer utters a plain and simple “holy smokes.”
Subaru owns both fourth and fifth place this time around. At No.4 is its spot featuring a father reminiscing about the good times his family had in the Forester as his daughter grew up. In fifth place is a similarly themed ad, but this time a little boy packs his belongings into the family’s Impreza, then suddenly turns into a young man leaving home for good.
iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.
1. Kia: Summer's On Us Sales Event: 4th of July Savings
187,868,985 Impressions, 98.14 Attention Score, $5,142,685 Est. TV Spend
2. Infiniti: Spring Event: Driving Test
177,818,390 Impressions, 89.88 Attention Score, $1,294,962 Est. TV Spend
3. 2017 Chevrolet: Conveying Powerful
126,863,379 Impressions, 90.33 Attention Score, $764,417 Est. TV Spend
4. 2016 Subaru: Making Memories
103,959,117 Impressions, 94.20 Attention Score, $1,576,180 Est. TV Spend
5. Subaru: Moving Out
103,702,651 Impressions, 85.90 Attention Score, $2,309,488 Est. TV Spend
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.