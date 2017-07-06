Kia tailors its made-in-America message to Independence Day and tops the latest weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads rankings, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

Kia celebrates the holiday with a sales-event commercial that touts great deals and cars that are assembled in America. The spot plays up “five months freedom from payments” and 0% financing on select models.

Infiniti’s driving-test spot slips from first to second place. The commercial shows the agility of the Q50S as a teenager nimbly pilots it around a driving course while her instructor sits speechless in the passenger seat.

Chevrolet uses commentary from “real people (not actors)” to convey the appeal of the ’17 Silverado 1500; while one describes it as “beefy,” others talk about it being “strong” and even “like a monster coming to eat you.” Yet another admirer utters a plain and simple “holy smokes.”

Subaru owns both fourth and fifth place this time around. At No.4 is its spot featuring a father reminiscing about the good times his family had in the Forester as his daughter grew up. In fifth place is a similarly themed ad, but this time a little boy packs his belongings into the family’s Impreza, then suddenly turns into a young man leaving home for good.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.

1. Kia: Summer's On Us Sales Event: 4th of July Savings 187,868,985 Impressions, 98.14 Attention Score, $5,142,685 Est. TV Spend

2. Infiniti: Spring Event: Driving Test 177,818,390 Impressions, 89.88 Attention Score, $1,294,962 Est. TV Spend

3. 2017 Chevrolet: Conveying Powerful 126,863,379 Impressions, 90.33 Attention Score, $764,417 Est. TV Spend

4. 2016 Subaru: Making Memories 103,959,117 Impressions, 94.20 Attention Score, $1,576,180 Est. TV Spend

5. Subaru: Moving Out 103,702,651 Impressions, 85.90 Attention Score, $2,309,488 Est. TV Spend