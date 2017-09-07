The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index indicates the average fuel economy of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in August was 25.4 mpg (9.3 L/100 km), down 0.2% from same-month 2016. The national average gasoline price was $2.494, 3.3% higher than in July and 9.2% above year-ago. Standard gasoline-powered vehicles accounted for 96.4% of indexed sales, down slightly from 96.6% in like-2016. All electrified powertrains showed small upticks in share. Cars sold in the month averaged 30.1 mpg (7.8 L/100 ...