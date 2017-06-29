CHELSEA, MI – The all-new ’18 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition rolls out later this year taking the fullsize pickup further up the price scale with enhanced interior and exterior trim and technology features.

“The new Tungsten Edition is an example of how Ram directly responds to customer input by offering the industry’s most luxurious pickup,” says Mike Manley, head-Ram Brand, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Global. “Premium truck buyers will recognize the attention to detail, surrounded by quality materials.”

Many features in the Ram Limited Tungsten also are available in premium-priced cars and SUVs. But, affluent truck buyers know the new generation of luxury pickup trucks offers hard-working capability no passenger car can match.

The Ram Tungsten builds on the popular Limited trim with ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-hued leather seats, a truck segment-first Light Greystone suede headliner and genuine wood trim.

It also adds unique materials and colors, in addition to several alterations such as the sport hood, which only comes on the 1500, body-color components and Tungsten Chrome R-A-M-lettered grille.

A major technological advancement of the Ram Limited Tungsten is that its infotainment system features an 8.4-in. (21.3-cm) screen and includes Apple Car Play, Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian.

Ram says the enhanced interior and exterior trim aligns with its leadership in design and luxury, which is one of the reasons the luxury-truck segment has grown significantly in the past nine years.

The Ram Tungsten will be available in the third quarter at a starting price of $55, 120.

FCA also reveals sporty appearance trim for its’18-model Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Durango, both drawing on halo-model SRT performance-vehicle styling. The Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody gets fender flares drawn from the Challenger SRT Demon, adding 3.5 ins. (88.9 mm) of width, while Durango R/T models share the same functional performance SRT hood.

