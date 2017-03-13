A new motoring garden party, featuring luxury vehicles draped with fine watches, art and food, is launching in London later this year.

The City Concours from June 8-9 is being organized by Thorough Events, the team behind the Concours of Elegance at Windsor Castle. It will be held on the 5-acre (2-ha) lawn at the Honorable Artillery Company headquarters in the City of London.

Organizers will be curating a collection of 80 cars, ranging from the latest supercars to legends of Formula One and Le Mans. Displayed alongside the luxury vehicles will be showcases from a range of other luxury partners, including a Taittinger Champagne bar and high-end watchmaker Breguet.

Besides the curated cars, another 80 will be on display from U.K. automakers and specialists.

Thorough Events Managing Director James Brooks-Ward says the City Concours will be more than just a display of incredible cars of all ages.

“With stunning art collections, beautiful retail chalets, artisan goods and high-end watches, it’s a real celebration of the finer things in life, all held within one of the most historic sites in the City of London,” he says.

Admission only is £35 ($43); a full English breakfast at the event is £85 ($104.50) and the Concours alfresco lunch is £180 ($221.35).