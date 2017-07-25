Entry-level Axia top seller for first-half market leader Perodua.
Malaysia’s new-vehicle sales were up 3.3% to 284,461 units at the year’s halfway point. The Malaysian Automotive Assn. says the half ended with June sales down 12.4% at 50,275 units and predicts the July result will be little changed from June. Through six months, new-car sales were up 4.6% at 255,748 units, while commercial-vehicle deliveries were off 7.7% at 28,815. The association says the 6-month production eased 2.9% to 255,318 units with the car build down 1.9% at ...
