New-vehicle sales rose strongly in Malaysia in May, with the result up 13.2% to 50,600 units for a year-to-date tally ahead 7.4% at 218,121. The Malaysian Automotive Assn. says car sales finished 17.1% above year-ago’s pace at 45,139 units, while commercial-vehicle deliveries fell 11.0% to 5,461. Five-month car sales were up 8.8% at 210,410 units, but CV deliveries were off 3.8% at 23,776. The MAA says in a statement the market was driven by a boost from the pre-Hari Raya festive ...

Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)

"Malaysia LV Sales Climb By Double Digits in May " is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:

  All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
  Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
  •   Global sales and production data by country
  •   U.S. model-line inventory data
  •   Engine and equipment installation rates
  •   WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
  •   Product Cycle chart
  •   Interrelationships among major OEMs
  •   Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
   •  Historical data and much more!


For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
 

Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.

Register
Already registered? here.