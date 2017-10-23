All-new Bezza keeps Perodua comfortably atop Malaysian market.
Malaysian new-vehicle sales slid 7.8% year-on-year in September to 40,981, and were off a dramatic 20.8% from the previous month. Releasing the data, the Malaysian Automotive Assn. says the month-on-month drop was due to a short working month in September and more stringent vetting of loan applications. Despite the slump, the year-to-date result remained in the black, up 1.8% at 425,711 units. The association predicts sales will rise in October because of a longer working month. Car ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Malaysian Auto Industry Endures Tough September" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.