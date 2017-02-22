The Malaysian auto industry boosted its January sales by just 78 units from a year ago, but the result was down 31% from December. The Malaysian Automotive Assn. says the year started with sales of 44,667 units, up from 44,589 a year earlier. The MAA expects February deliveries to fall short of January’s total. It says in a statement this will be because a short working month due to the post-Chinese New Year holidays. The slight January gain resulted from the continuation of ...

Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)

"Malaysian January LV Sales Down 31% from December" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:

  All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
  Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
  •   Global sales and production data by country
  •   U.S. model-line inventory data
  •   Engine and equipment installation rates
  •   WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
  •   Product Cycle chart
  •   Interrelationships among major OEMs
  •   Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
   •  Historical data and much more!


For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
 

Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.

Register
Already registered? here.