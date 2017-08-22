Axia top-selling model for market-share leader Perodua.
Malaysian new-vehicle sales climbed 14.3% to 48,553 units in July, raising the year-to-date total 4.7% to 333,010 units, the Malaysian Automotive Assn. reports. Car sales rose 15.6% year-on-year for the month to 43,524 units, while commercial-vehicle deliveries edged up 4.3% to 5,029. MAA data shows the 7-month result for new-car sales up 6.1% at 299,273 units and the CV market down 6.1% at 33,737. On the production side, the domestic-vehicle build rose 12.4% to 43,952 units in July for a ...
