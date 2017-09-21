Persona helping Proton gain market share.
Malaysian new-vehicle sales edged down in August to 51,720 units from 52,219 a year earlier. The Malaysian Automotive Assn. says the result was up 6.5% from July thanks to industry promotions and the delivery of back orders after the restoration of the Road Transport Dept.’s online registration system. The result left the year-to-date total up 3.9% at 384,730 units. The MAA says in a statement it expects little change in the September result, with a shorter sales month offsetting ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Malaysian Sales Static in August; Proton Quits Iran" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.