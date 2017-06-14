The Canadian big-truck industry had a good month in May, up 2.7% from year-ago with small drops in Classes 6 and 8. With one more selling day this year than last, truck makers sold 3,996 units compared to 3,734 in like-2016. Class 8 ended May with 2,395 deliveries, a 1.8% decline from year-ago. Daimler’s Freightliner and Western Star saw double-digit losses of 14.9% and 23.5%, respectively, resulting in a 17.1% fall for the company. Similarly, Volvo Truck slumped 19.9% with Mack ...