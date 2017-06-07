Toyota RAV4 New Zealand’s top-selling SUV in May.
New Zealand’s new-vehicle sales continued their climb into unknown territory in May, as commercial-vehicle deliveries beat all records. The Motor Industry Assn. says May sales rose 15.3% to 13,132 units. Passenger and SUV sales rose 11.8% to 8,387 units, but the star performer was the CV segment, up 29% to 4,745. “It was not only the strongest month of May on record for the registration of new commercial vehicles, but the strongest month ever since the MIA began collecting ...
