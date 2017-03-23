Mazda, with an Aaron Paul-narrated ad for the CX-5, ends Cadillac’s reign over the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads chart, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

The long-running spot featuring a winter wonderland marriage proposal has had nearly 4,000 national airings and continues to hold audience attention. It sports an average view rate of 91.9%, compared with the auto-industry average of 83.1% (view rate is the percentage of an ad that, on average, was viewed across all airings of that ad).

Kia’s successful Super Bowl commercial starring Melissa McCarthy rises to second place from fourth last week. With more than 2,500 airings, viewers still are enjoying the slapstick humor and appropriately upbeat soundtrack. Who doesn’t feel like tackling tricky environmental issues when you have Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need A Hero” blasting in the background?

Third place goes to Cadillac with its ad about bringing people together that debuted during the Oscars. “Lovers, fighters, leaders” – Cadillac says it has served them all.

At No.4 is newcomer Toyota, with a promotion for its “1 For Everyone Sales Event” running through April 3. Closing out the chart for the second week in a row is Subaru’s commercial that shows how quickly kids grow up: In the blink of an eye, a little boy packing his favorite things into the family’s Impreza turns into a young man who’s moving out.

iSpot.tv, the real-time TV-ad-measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

