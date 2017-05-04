After appearing in multiple positions on our chart the past few weeks, Mazda’s ’17 CX-5 ad makes it to No.1 on the weekly Most Engaging Auto TV Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

The ad highlights how Mazda cars begin as clay, hand-crafted by master modeler Yuta Takanashi. The voiceover is provided by Aaron “Breaking Bad” Paul.

In second place is the Volkswagen commercial that not-so-subtly hints at parental relations (of the baby-making kind), which has been on the chart for weeks. VW also snags another place in the rankings at No.5 with an ad for the ’17 Jetta, which has a reinforced safety cage (helpful for, say, warding off a bear).

In third place is Subaru’s commercial about a boy growing up and moving out with the help of the family’s Impreza; this ad, featuring music by Mikal Cronin, has racked up nearly 5,000 national airings. Kia takes fourth place with a spot for the ’17 Cadenza that stars actress Christina Hendricks (best known for her role as Joan Holloway in AMC’s “Mad Men”).

iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

powered by

1. Mazda: Beauty 38.66% Digital Share of Voice, 1M Earned Online Views

2. Volkswagen 14.69% Digital Share of Voice, 65K Earned Online Views

3. Subaru: Moving Out 4.56% Digital Share of Voice, 115K Earned Online Views

4. Kia: Impossible to Ignore 3.05% Digital Share of Voice, 9K Earned Online Views