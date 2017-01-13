After a little time off, Mazda is back and on top of the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads chart, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

As with Mazda’s previous popular commercials, Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad” fame narrates this week’s first-place spot. The lighthearted commercial shows a couple, undeterred by snow, making it to the top of a mountain in their CX-5. The journey is rewarded with a surprise proposal and acceptance, despite some trouble with the ring in the snow.

Ford takes No.2 with a spot featuring flashbacks from the past 40 years to celebrate its decades-long commitment to excellence. The company also snags fourth place with a commercial showcasing the versatility of all of Ford’s models.

Lexus closes out the chart with two ads: at No.3, its luxury SUVs are put to the test across different landscapes and activities. And in fifth place, a holiday-themed sale ad that last ran Jan. 2 (the first day of our 7-day measurement window) gets its last hurrah.

Attention analytics company iSpot.tv tracks TV ads in real-time across more than 10 million smart TVs and allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

1. Mazda: The Proposal: Driving Matters 16.46% Digital Share of Voice, 145K Earned Online Views

2. Ford 6.36% Digital Share of Voice, 8K Earned Online Views

3. Lexus: Luxury SUVs: Keystone 5.98% Digital Share of Voice, 2K Earned Online Views

4. Ford: Protective and Hard Working 4.09% Digital Share of Voice, 566 Earned Online Views