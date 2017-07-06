Mazda Thailand sales top 100,000 units five years after the automaker's Skyactiv vehicles arrive on the market.

Skyactiv technology covers all aspects of the vehicle, such as the engine, transmission, body structure, suspension and steering.

Mazda says it is seeing tremendous growth in the Thai market thanks to the introduction of its sixth generation of cars that come with Skyactiv technology.

President Chanchai Trakarnudomsuk credits Mazda’s success to its concentration on development of new technologies.

“The Skyactiv is an innovative technology and challenges the automotive industry with its eco-friendly characteristics and affordable pricing, while maintaining the original Mazda fun-to-drive character,” Chanchai says in a statement.

Chanchai says Skyactiv technology has been further developed, leading to the introduction of Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics that harmonize all aspects to result in improved performance.