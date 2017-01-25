“The second-generation McLaren Super Series will be as aerodynamically impressive as it is visually beautiful,” McLaren’s Mark Vinnels says.

LONDON – McLaren has released the first “sneak peek” at the bodywork of its new Super Series hypercar due to make its world debut at the Geneva auto show in March.

The British sports car builder claims the sculpted new body shape combined with advanced aerodynamic technologies will boost high-speed performance on the second-generation McLaren Super Series.

It claims the car will be twice as aerodynamically efficient as the McLaren 650S, with increased downforce and improved cooling among the engineering imperatives for the new generation.

The new Super Series will feature an active wing extending over the width of its rear, moving upward and increasing in angle to generate speed-relevant downforce. It also deploys to its most extreme angle as an airbrake for deceleration from high speeds in less than half a second.

A dihedral door design includes two separate air ducts integrated within the door structure. One forces air from the top of the door down into high-temperature engine cooling radiators, while the other draws air out of the front wheel arch to create increased downforce. This is a further enhancement to the diffuser technology first seen in the McLaren P1.

“The second-generation McLaren Super Series will be as aerodynamically impressive as it is visually beautiful,” says Mark Vinnels, executive director-product development at McLaren Automotive.

“A range of advanced aerodynamic technologies contributes to maximum generated downforce over 50% greater than that of the McLaren 650S and ensures truly outstanding levels of grip and stability. We have also markedly improved cooling efficiency, with a 15% gain overall and a particular focus on airflow to the engine’s high-temperature radiators through a unique new design of dihedral door.”