The Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4² Landaulet, a plush new limited-volume, V-12-powered semi-convertible version of the enduring G-Class off-roader, makes its public debut in early March at the Geneva auto show.

Slotted as a swan-song model in the 38-year-old G-Class prior to the introduction of a heavily upgraded variant of the original military-based off-roader later this year, the lavishly equipped Mercedes-AMG model revives the evocative Landaulet nomenclature used on some of the German automaker’s most flamboyant and expensive creations.

Details are scarce ahead of its official unveiling, although, like the Maybach 62 Landaulet launched in 2007, the new G65 4x4² Landaulet features an automatically operated fabric roof that opens at the rear to provide the rear-seat occupants with a convertible-like experience.

The new Mercedes-AMG model appears to retain the same body structure and heavy-duty underpinning as the high-riding G500 4x4² launched last year. However, the center section of the roof behind the B-pillars and rear window have been removed to create a large opening that is covered by a sturdy fabric hood. When opened, the multilayer fabric roof automatically retracts and stows in an exposed position at the rear.

As suggested by the license plate worn by the G65 4x4² Landaulet pictured in an initial teaser image posted by Mercedes-AMG to various social-media platforms, it will use the latest version of Mercedes-AMG’s twin-turbocharged 6.0L V-12 gasoline engine. Produced at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Mannheim, Germany, it kicks out 621 hp at 5,000 rpm and an abundant 737 lb.- ft. (997 Nm) of torque between 2,300 and 4,300 rpm.

As with the G65, the engine’s power likely is channeled through a 7-speed transmission equipped with a torque converter and a sturdy all-wheel-drive system with three separate differential locks. In the standard G65, the V-12 provides 0-62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration in 5.3 seconds and a 143 mph (230 km/h) top speed with combined fuel consumption of 13.8 mpg (17 L/100 km) on the European test cycle.

Pricing for the G65 4x4² Landaulet is yet to be announced, though insiders suggest it will surpass that of the earlier Maybach 62 Landaulet, which was offered in limited numbers at more than $400,000.