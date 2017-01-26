Mercedes-Benz reveals the styling of its next generation of compact cars, including an all-new sedan for the North American market, in the Aesthetics A design study.

The conceptual sculpture shows the styling treatment for up to eight new compact models coming from the German automaker in the next three years, including replacements for today’s A- and B-Class as well as successors to the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and the recently facelifted GLA.

Eschewing the heavily sculptured treatment and prominent creases of today’s models, the next generation of Mercedes-Benz compact cars will adopt a much smoother appearance with largely unadorned surfacing and fuller forms.

The new look is described as an evolution of Mercedes’ existing Sensual Purity design language and marks the first time it has been applied to models featuring transverse engines.

“Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme. We have the courage to apply this purism,” says Mercedes chief design officer Gorden Wagener. “In combination with sensual surface design, the upcoming generation of the compact class has the potential to herald a new design era.”

Although it doesn’t go quite so far as the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe in the reduction of side feature lines, the Aesthetics A marks a significant departure from the current generation of the automaker’s compact models, which are visually characterized by their extreme side feature lines.

In the Aesthetics A, the only side line remaining runs the full length of the flanks and forms a shoulder that Wagener says visually stretches the vehicle. Despite the change in design philosophy, he says the future compact car line will continue to reflect what he calls “a rear-wheel-drive optic” despite being front- and all-wheel-drive cars.

The concept also reveals the vertical-slat Panamericana grille treatment expected to appear on AMG versions of the compact cars.

Mercedes Chairman Dieter Zetsche confirmed the all-new 4-door A-Class compact at the Detroit auto show. The car, based on a heavily updated version of Mercedes’ Modular Front Architecture (MFA), is one of three new compact models planned to compete with the Audi A3 and BMW 1-Series sedans.

Other new MFA-based models include a compact SUV, which is planned to share the same wheelbase as the B-Class and sit above the next-generation GLA as a direct competitor to the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.