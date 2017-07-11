Despite apparently making all the right moves, both Hyundai and Kia are suffering costly sales declines in China that are pulling down global performance.

Those right moves include, among other things:

Capturing top position in the J.D. Power & Associates’ just-published China consumer satisfaction rating.

Unveiling three new China-specific models in April, and the sales launch of three others in early 2017.

Opening a fourth Hyundai

Firing presidents who apparently did not have a good grasp of the market.

Hiring a highly regarded design chief away from Volkswagen

Opening a technology center that focuses on autonomous vehicles.

Planning an extensive lineup of future electric vehicles and other green-energy vehicles, in line with China’s environmental goals.

But none of those moves, all beneficial to China, have offset the relentless government-inspired campaign against South Korean vehicles and other products.

Now in its fifth month, the orchestrated consumer boycott began in March when South Korea sited a U.S.-supplied Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system for defensive purposes against saber-rattling North Korea.

China objected strenuously, claiming the new system would upset the strategic military balance in the region. To pressure the South Korean government into canceling plans for the THAAD system it launched unofficial trade sanctions against South Korea by inciting public boycotts of Korean goods, shut down more than 100 Lotte stores and barred Chinese tourists and others from visiting that nation.

When the boycott began in March South Korea was not in a position to pursue diplomatic solutions, or even to lodge complaints with international trade organizations to which the two nations belong.

The then-president of South Korea was being ousted from office on corruption allegations. Her government effectively was hamstrung until she was removed by the National Assembly and a new president was elected in June.