A Mitsubishi spot jumps from third to first place to rank as the most-viewed car commercial from July 10-16, according to rankings compiled by iSpot.tv for WardsAuto.

The Mitsubishi ad, which garnered the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts during the period, touts the ’17 Outlander and Outlander Sport. Real customers praise notable features in the cars while the brand promises deals such as $2,000 cash back or 0% financing during its 100th anniversary sales event.

GMC takes third place with an inspirational commercial for the ’17 Sierra 1500 that’s aired more than 3,200 times so far. The brand challenges viewers to be all-powerful and act like a boss – just like the truck.

Chevrolet dominates the rest of the chart, owning three out of the top five ads. At No.2, the automaker surprises a group of Ford F-150 owners with a mystery truck that includes desirable features such as a bumper-corner step, a high-strength steel bed and an automatic locking differential; everyone is pleasantly surprised when the truck turns out to be a ’17 Silverado.

Chevy advertises a different model (an ’18 Equinox) in the fourth-place spot, where “real people (not actors)” again are excited by the options offered.

Finally, the fifth-place ad kicks things up a notch with high-energy shots of people enjoying what multiple Chevy models have to offer on a test track. The spot features music by The Hives and also sports the chart’s highest attention score, meaning TV viewers watched this ad through to completion more often than any other in the top 5.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.

1. Mitsubishi: Fabric/3rd Row 208,045,797 Impressions, 88.69 Attention Score, $2,954,859 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet: Chevy Summer Drive: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners With the 2017 Silverado 175,024,407 Impressions, 86.25 Attention Score, $1,666,700 Est. TV Spend

3. 2017 GMC: Like a Pro: All-Powerful 168,034,097 Impressions, 95.13 Attention Score, $1,791,773 Est. TV Spend

4. 2018 Chevrolet: Valet 166,442,100 Impressions, 93.22 Attention Score, $3,618,960 Est. TV Spend

5. Chevrolet Chevy: New Excitement 164,096,441 Impressions, 98.21 Attention Score, $2,125,652 Est. TV Spend