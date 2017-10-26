On and off the chart for weeks, a Mitsubishi spot rises from second to first place in iSpot.tv’s rankings of the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.

Topping the list for the week of Oct. 16-22, an abbreviated (15-second) version of its ’17 Outlander commercial highlights the model’s forward-collision mitigation that makes it, Mitsubishi asserts, one of America’s safest CUVs.

At No.2 is Chevrolet’s Truck Month celebration ad in which a spokesman asks “real people (not actors)” which truck brands offer best-in-class horsepower and are the “most capable off-road midsize pickup.” As it turns out, the Chevy Silverado, Silverado HD and Colorado all fit the bill.

Land Rover holds steady in third place with a compelling spot for the Range Rover Velar in which the SUV is able to tame a pack of snarling dogs. For the second week in a row this commercial has the best iSpot Attention Index (158), getting 58% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Actor Matthew McConaughey makes an appearance in the No.4 ad for the Lincoln MKX. The commercial manages to convey a sense of elegance through simple close-up shots and an audio track that is solely instrumental music.

Acura comes in at No.5 with a colorful spot for the ’18 TLX set to “The Movement” by Kid Ink. The vehicle’s features include Apple CarPlay and multiple drive modes including eco, normal, sport and sport-plus.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 7 million smart TVs.

Data provided by

1. Mitsubishi: Everything 230,724,901 Impressions, 86.85 Attention Score, 101 Attention Index, $3,686,625 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet: Choice Without Compromise: Texas Edition 213,019,118 Impressions, 83.50 Attention Score, 80 Attention Index, $1,600,436 Est. TV Spend

3. Land Rover: Respect 197,480,054 Impressions, 94.49 Attention Score, 158 Attention Index, $3,497,411 Est. TV Spend

4. Lincoln Motor Company: The Feeling: Night Out 187,271,998 Impressions, 93.68 Attention Score, 152 Attention Index, $8,076,421 Est. TV Spend

5. Acura: Car + iPhone 170,490,771 Impressions, 90.21 Attention Score, 126 Attention Index, $4,778,088 Est. TV Spend