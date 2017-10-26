Topping the list for the week of Oct. 16-22, an abbreviated (15-second) version of its ’17 Outlander commercial highlights the model’s forward-collision mitigation that makes it, Mitsubishi asserts, one of America’s safest CUVs.
On and off the chart for weeks, a Mitsubishi spot rises from second to first place in iSpot.tv’s rankings of the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.
At No.2 is Chevrolet’s Truck Month celebration ad in which a spokesman asks “real people (not actors)” which truck brands offer best-in-class horsepower and are the “most capable off-road midsize pickup.” As it turns out, the Chevy Silverado, Silverado HD and Colorado all fit the bill.
Land Rover holds steady in third place with a compelling spot for the Range Rover Velar in which the SUV is able to tame a pack of snarling dogs. For the second week in a row this commercial has the best iSpot Attention Index (158), getting 58% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Actor Matthew McConaughey makes an appearance in the No.4 ad for the Lincoln MKX. The commercial manages to convey a sense of elegance through simple close-up shots and an audio track that is solely instrumental music.
Acura comes in at No.5 with a colorful spot for the ’18 TLX set to “The Movement” by Kid Ink. The vehicle’s features include Apple CarPlay and multiple drive modes including eco, normal, sport and sport-plus.
iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 7 million smart TVs.
1. Mitsubishi: Everything
230,724,901 Impressions, 86.85 Attention Score, 101 Attention Index, $3,686,625 Est. TV Spend
2. Chevrolet: Choice Without Compromise: Texas Edition
213,019,118 Impressions, 83.50 Attention Score, 80 Attention Index, $1,600,436 Est. TV Spend
3. Land Rover: Respect
197,480,054 Impressions, 94.49 Attention Score, 158 Attention Index, $3,497,411 Est. TV Spend
4. Lincoln Motor Company: The Feeling: Night Out
187,271,998 Impressions, 93.68 Attention Score, 152 Attention Index, $8,076,421 Est. TV Spend
5. Acura: Car + iPhone
170,490,771 Impressions, 90.21 Attention Score, 126 Attention Index, $4,778,088 Est. TV Spend
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.