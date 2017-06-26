Automakers Mitsubishi and PSA Group name new heads of their Australian operations, with John Signoriello promoted to president and CEO of Mitsubishi Australia and Anouk Poelmann tapped to be managing director of Peugeot Citroën Australia.

In Signoriello, who takes the top job July 1, Mitsubishi Australia is getting a local man to head the company for the first time since its founding 37 years ago. He succeeds Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, who moves on after five years to become president and CEO of Mitsubishi Philippines.

Signoriello, a 28-year veteran with Mitsubishi Australia, has held senior positions in sales and network development.

Mitsubishi Motors President and CEO Osamu Masuko says Signorelli’s appointment is the latest promotion of local management to run a national market. Earlier this year, Mitsubishi named Anthony Laframboise to succeed Kenichiro Yamamoto as president of Mitsubishi Canada.

The Dutch-born Poelmann takes over at Peugeot Citroën Australia after serving the past three years in Luxembourg, where she was a managing partner with business consultancy Scope.

Poelmann was president of Volvo Cars Switzerland from 2009 to 2014, vice president of Volvo Cars Russia from 2003 to 2009 and held regional management roles with Volvo Cars Overseas and Emerging Markets from 2000 to 2002. Her career also includes sales and marketing roles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia.