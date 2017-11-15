Mitsubishi rides to the top of the weekly iSpot.tv rankings of the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.

The automaker claims the top spot for Nov. 6-12 with a 15-second spot that touts how the ’17 Outlander, one of “America’s safest crossovers,” has everything a family needs, including forward collision mitigation. The ad also has the best iSpot Attention Index (138), getting 38% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

A Star Wars-themed commercial from Nissan takes second place. This spot declares the future of technology is now in reach with the company’s “Intelligent Mobility” feature, and during the Black Friday sale customers can get discounted leases on the ’17 Rogue family.

Ford snags the third- and fourth-place commercials, both promoting its year-end sales events. At No.3, the company shows off the Enhanced Active Park Assist from the ’17 Escape and ’17 Edge, while the fourth-place spot is all about the F-150, which comes equipped with Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

Closing out the ranking is Kia’s festive ad promoting its “Light Up the Holidays Sales Event” where customers can lease a ’18 Sorento LX FWD for $229/month.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 7 million smart TVs.

Data provided by

1. Mitsubishi 352,282,037 Impressions, 92.79 Attention Score, 138 Attention Index, $4,830,858 Est. TV Spend

2. Nissan 272,308,640 Impressions, 80.40 Attention Score, 60 Attention Index, $3,734,544 Est. TV Spend

3. Ford 263,304,713 Impressions, 76.12 Attention Score, 49 Attention Index, $4,513,517 Est. TV Spend

4. Ford: Year End Sales Event: Perfect Fit 246,718,639 Impressions, 90.33 Attention Score, 117 Attention Index, $3,592,246 Est. TV Spend

5. Kia: Light Up the Holidays Sales Event: 2018 Sorento 237,775,117 Impressions, 91.86 Attention Score, 130 Attention Index, $5,365,320 Est. TV Spend