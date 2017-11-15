Mitsubishi claims the top spot for Nov. 6-12 with a 15-second spot that touts how the ’17 Outlander, one of “America’s safest crossovers,” has everything a family needs, including forward collision mitigation.
Mitsubishi rides to the top of the weekly iSpot.tv rankings of the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.
The automaker claims the top spot for Nov. 6-12 with a 15-second spot that touts how the ’17 Outlander, one of “America’s safest crossovers,” has everything a family needs, including forward collision mitigation. The ad also has the best iSpot Attention Index (138), getting 38% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
A Star Wars-themed commercial from Nissan takes second place. This spot declares the future of technology is now in reach with the company’s “Intelligent Mobility” feature, and during the Black Friday sale customers can get discounted leases on the ’17 Rogue family.
Ford snags the third- and fourth-place commercials, both promoting its year-end sales events. At No.3, the company shows off the Enhanced Active Park Assist from the ’17 Escape and ’17 Edge, while the fourth-place spot is all about the F-150, which comes equipped with Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
Closing out the ranking is Kia’s festive ad promoting its “Light Up the Holidays Sales Event” where customers can lease a ’18 Sorento LX FWD for $229/month.
iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 7 million smart TVs.
1. Mitsubishi: Everything
352,282,037 Impressions, 92.79 Attention Score, 138 Attention Index, $4,830,858 Est. TV Spend
2. Nissan: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
272,308,640 Impressions, 80.40 Attention Score, 60 Attention Index, $3,734,544 Est. TV Spend
3. Ford: Year End Sales Event: First Impression: Escape and Edge
263,304,713 Impressions, 76.12 Attention Score, 49 Attention Index, $4,513,517 Est. TV Spend
4. Ford: Year End Sales Event: Perfect Fit
246,718,639 Impressions, 90.33 Attention Score, 117 Attention Index, $3,592,246 Est. TV Spend
5. Kia: Light Up the Holidays Sales Event: 2018 Sorento
237,775,117 Impressions, 91.86 Attention Score, 130 Attention Index, $5,365,320 Est. TV Spend
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.