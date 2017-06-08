A mobile fueling service that delivers gasoline directly to customers’ cars expands from the San Francisco Bay-Silicon Valley area by partnering with a car-sharing company serving Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Mountain View, CA-based Filld says it soon will further expand its partnership with car2go to Portland, OR, and plans more market rollouts this year. The companies first joined to serve the Seattle area earlier this year, although Filld also serves individual, commercial and corporate consumers.

Filld says in a news release its refueling service, accessible via a smartphone app, allows car2go vehicles to maintain adequate fuel levels for the frequent car-sharing trips they make daily. Customers tell Filld where the car is located and schedule a delivery time. The company supplies competitively priced fuel via a specially modified small truck and adds a delivery fee, typically $3.

“Mobile fueling through our partnership and integration with Filld enables us to keep our fleet fueled more cost-effectively while also ensuring that our cars are available for our members, who can be confident that they always have access to a fully fueled car2go vehicle when they need it,” Justin Braund, North American fleet manager for car2go, says in the release.

The car2go ride-sharing service is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler North America Corporation with more than 2.4 million users and a fleet of nearly 14,000 vehicles in 26 locations in North America, Europe and Asia.