Mitsubishi’s 100th anniversary sales event spot promoting the ’17 Outlander is ranked by WardsAuto and ispot.tv as the most-watched automotive commercial for July 31-Aug. 6.

The automaker suggests the Outlander, with features such as a multiview camera system, blindspot warning, forward-collision mitigation and standard third-row seating, delivers basically everything a family needs.

Hyundai’s “Sweet Caroline” duet ad for the “best Sonata ever” slips to second place after leading the previous ranking of ads that have tallied the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts.

Notably, the Hyundai ad has an attention score of 97.14, meaning that for the most part, people aren’t changing the channel or turning off the TV when the spot comes on. Perhaps they’re even singing along to the Neil Diamond classic at the heart of the ad.

At No.3 is Toyota with a commercial outlining the great deals to be had during its National Clearance Event. For a limited time, customers can get interest-free financing and other special offers on the ’17 Corolla and Corolla LE.

A wistful ad for the ’17 Subaru Outback takes fourth place, while Chevrolet closes out the chart with its enduring spot for the ’18 Equinox in which a valet surprises drivers with a chance to get to know the CUV and its features.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.

1. Mitsubishi 245,582,618 Impressions, 93.90 Attention Score, $3,772,709 Est. TV Spend

2. Hyundai: Duet 207,157,675 Impressions, 97.14 Attention Score, $4,585,824 Est. TV Spend

3. Toyota 182,364,067 Impressions, 90.13 Attention Score, $2,893,503 Est. TV Spend

4. Subaru: A Lot to Love Event: Boxcar 161,777,825 Impressions, 88.48 Attention Score, $2,328,721 Est. TV Spend

5. Chevrolet: Valet 152,461,802 Impressions, 94.80 Attention Score, $2,939,007 Est. TV Spend