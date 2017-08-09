The Mitsubishi spot suggests the Outlander, with features such as a multiview camera system, blindspot warning, forward-collision mitigation and standard third-row seating, delivers basically everything a family needs.
Outlander spot garners most TV impressions among car commercials.
Mitsubishi’s 100th anniversary sales event spot promoting the ’17 Outlander is ranked by WardsAuto and ispot.tv as the most-watched automotive commercial for July 31-Aug. 6.
Hyundai’s “Sweet Caroline” duet ad for the “best Sonata ever” slips to second place after leading the previous ranking of ads that have tallied the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts.
Notably, the Hyundai ad has an attention score of 97.14, meaning that for the most part, people aren’t changing the channel or turning off the TV when the spot comes on. Perhaps they’re even singing along to the Neil Diamond classic at the heart of the ad.
At No.3 is Toyota with a commercial outlining the great deals to be had during its National Clearance Event. For a limited time, customers can get interest-free financing and other special offers on the ’17 Corolla and Corolla LE.
A wistful ad for the ’17 Subaru Outback takes fourth place, while Chevrolet closes out the chart with its enduring spot for the ’18 Equinox in which a valet surprises drivers with a chance to get to know the CUV and its features.
iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.
1. Mitsubishi: 100th Anniversary Sales Event: Everything
245,582,618 Impressions, 93.90 Attention Score, $3,772,709 Est. TV Spend
2. Hyundai: Duet
207,157,675 Impressions, 97.14 Attention Score, $4,585,824 Est. TV Spend
3. Toyota: National Clearance Event: Gone in Seconds
182,364,067 Impressions, 90.13 Attention Score, $2,893,503 Est. TV Spend
4. Subaru: A Lot to Love Event: Boxcar
161,777,825 Impressions, 88.48 Attention Score, $2,328,721 Est. TV Spend
5. Chevrolet: Valet
152,461,802 Impressions, 94.80 Attention Score, $2,939,007 Est. TV Spend
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.