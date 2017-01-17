DEARBORN, MI – Ford’s ’18 Mustang gets upgraded engines and 10-speed transmissions along with a complete makeover from the windshield forward as part of a major midcycle overhaul.

Dropped from the lineup is the base 300-hp 3.7L V-6, but Ford promises an uprated 5.0L V-8 in the venerable Mustang GT and a higher-output version of the 2.3L turbocharged I-4 in all other models.

Ford isn’t specifying ’18 model outputs, but the 2.3L turbo in the all-wheel-drive Focus RS produces 350 hp and 350 lb.-ft. (475 Nm) of torque compared with 310 hp and 320 lb.-ft. (434 Nm) in the current Mustang configuration. The current 5.0L makes 435 hp and 400 lb.-ft. (542 Nm) of torque.

Mark Schaller, Mustang marketing manager, says the V-8 gets port and direct fuel injection, an increased compression ratio (from the current 11:1) and spray-in iron cylinder liners similar to those employed in the 5.2L V-8 in the Shelby GT350, boosting displacement slightly to 5.04L. The 2.3L is redesigned for increased torque and improved acceleration with wide-open throttle.

Both the 2.3L and 5.0L are mated to 10-speed automatic transmissions to improve fuel efficiency, replacing 6-speed autos. Manual 6-speed gearboxes are available with either engine; the V-8’s manual is beefed up with a twin-disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel to handle the higher output.

Performance chassis elements, including new shock absorbers, anti-roll bars and a cross-axis joint in the rear suspension, are standard on all ’18 Mustangs, with MagneRide active suspension optional. An optional GT quad exhaust offers variable sound.