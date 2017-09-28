Hyundai debuts the new U.S.-spec Accent subcompact today at the Orange Country auto show in California.

The timing couldn’t be better, or worse, depending on how the situation is viewed.

WardsAuto’s Lower Small segment is down the most of any light-vehicle segment this year, with a 21.7% volume drop through August. To put it in perspective, the segment’s 351,652 sales are just 11,702 units shy of the number of Chevy Silverado large pickups sold in the same period.

The new version of the Accent, whose outgoing fourth generation declined 31.9% through August, either could spur sales or be dragged down by the group, which includes slumping models such as the Chevy Sonic (-39.1%), Chevy Spark (53.5%) and sister-brand Kia’s Rio (-55.0%).

Even Kia’s Soul, which has been a juggernaut for most of its eight years on the market, is experiencing a 16.4% sales decline in 2017. However, the Soul’s 80,228 deliveries still make it the Lower Small group’s No.1 seller, placing it 9,000 units ahead of the Nissan Versa. Sales of the Versa, also typically a steady B-car, have fallen 25.0%.

While Accent sales have declined sharply this year, the model is important in Hyundai’s U.S. lineup as an alternative to used vehicles, Mike O’Brien, Hyundai Motor America vice president-corporate, product and digital planning, tells WardsAuto.

“There’s about 40 million-plus used-car transactions occurring every year, and unlike a lot of other products people consider used (vehicles) against entry (new vehicles) quite frequently,” he says.

“When you think about it from that perspective, there’s a lot of people that want to buy a new car and affordability is a challenge, so this product has a good role.”

The decline in subcompact cars is not unexpected given still-historically low fuel prices coupled with the growing dominance of CUVs. In recent years, the number of small CUVs – both B-platform-based and C-size – has increased strongly.

While the group had just a few entrants a few years ago, WardsAuto’s Small CUV group now numbers 19 nameplates such as the Chevy Trax, Honda HR-V, Jeep Compass and Toyota C-HR. Hyundai’s C-segment Tucson is the top seller in the group through August, with 72,721 deliveries.

Next year Hyundai will release a B-CUV in the U.S., the Kona, while Ford will field a reworked version of its developing-market Eco Sport CUV.

O’Brien doesn’t see dropping the hatchback for ’18 as a preemptive move to protect Kona, as only 15% of the 80,000 Accents sold last year were hatches.

He won’t comment on the possibility of an A-segment CUV replacing the Accent hatch. Former HMA CEO Dave Zuchowski told WardsAuto in January 2016 such a model was under study.