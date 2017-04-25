WIMBLEDON, U.K. – Jaguar tries serving a marketing ace with a sneak view of its new XF Sportbrake performance station wagon outlined on Wimbledon’s iconic All England Lawn Tennis Club Centre Court.

“With XF Sportbrake we’ve created a silhouette which sweeps towards the rear, almost into the distance and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness,”

Jaguar director of design Ian Callum says as ground staff transform the venue’s famous white lines.

“It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling our customers expect.”

Head groundsman of the venue in Southwest London, Neil Stubley, says: “Ian and I come from very different professions but the roles ... have one thing in common – our dedication to achieving perfect, precise lines. If we get one line out of place, the whole world will see it, so it’s vital that we achieve 100% precision with every line we draw.”

The XF Sportbrake will join the XF sports sedan in the Jaguar lineup when it goes on sale this summer.

Jaguar is official car partner for The Championships at Wimbledon 2017, which runs from July 3-16.